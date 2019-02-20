Fellaini: If I listened to the critics I would’ve stopped playing by now

The Belgium international departed earlier this month for Chinese Super League outfit Shandong Luneng after five-and-a-half years in Manchester.

He signed a new two-year contract with United last summer, but was handed just three minutes of game time under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Portuguese was replaced Mourinho in December.

“In football there are opportunities that come and opportunities that go,” he told Het Nieuwsblad.

“I still had a contract with Man United, so I could have been there.”

“If I’d listened to the media, I’d better have stopped when I was still with Standard [Liege]. That’s why I don't listen to it.

“I have received a lot of criticism, but I accept that. I know it comes from the outside: within the clubs, within the group of players and within the national team, my qualities have always been respected. And that gave me great souvenirs.

“Again: every step I took was a good choice for me.”