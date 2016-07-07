Fenerbahce confirm Liverpool talks to sign Skrtel
Martin Skrtel is in talks to leave Liverpool and join Fenerbahce, the Turkish Super Lig club have announced.
Fenerbahce have confirmed they have opened talks with Liverpool for centre-back Martin Skrtel.
The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Istanbul for some weeks, with Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim claiming at the end of June that a deal was nearing completion.
The club announced on Thursday that formal discussions have begun with Jurgen Klopp's side with a view to concluding a deal soon.
MARTIN ŠKRTEL İLE GÖRÜŞMELERE BAŞLANDI | July 7, 2016
Skrtel, who joined Liverpool from Zenit in 2008, made 22 appearances in the Premier League last season.
