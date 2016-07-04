Fenerbahce seal Van der Wiel signing, confirm Neustadter talks

Fenerbahce have completed the signing of Netherlands defender Gregory van der Wiel and are also closing in on a deal to bring in Roman Neustadter.

The Turkish side had revealed that Van der Wiel, who was out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain, started talks with them on Saturday.

The right-back successfully passed his medical on Monday and the 28-year-old's move has now been completed.

Fenerbahce also revealed that they are on the brink of signing free agent Russia midfielder Roman Neustadter, 28, after he left Schalke last month following four years at the club.

"Transfer talks between our club and Roman Petrovich Neustadter have begun," read Fener's statement to the Turkish stock market.

"He will arrive at Istanbul on the evening of July 5 and the talks will be concluded."

Fenerbahce finished second in last season's Super Lig.