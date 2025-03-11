Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer

Liverpool are said to have identified a perfect natural replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international - who holds the record for being Liverpool's record signing - is out of contract this summer as talks over his future at Anfield continue. The Liverpool captain could lift one piece of silverware this weekend, as Arne Slot's men face Newcastle United in the final of this season's Carabao Cup at Wembley.

But will Van Dijk be donning the armband beyond this season, that question remains to be seen, especially given the hierarchy is also trying to tie up new deals for Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold too.

Liverpool KNOW who will replace Virgil van Dijk should he leave the club this summer

Van Dijk has been colossal at Anfield ever since his arrival from Southampton in 2018 (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A Premier League and UEFA Champions League winner, Van Dijk is undoubtedly one of the best centre-backs of the 21st century. Backed up by numerous amounts of praise from fellow players and pundits, uncertainty around his future has left Liverpool fans fearing the worst.

Could the 33-year-old be on track to lift the Premier League and then leave later this year? The biggest question of all remains underneath: does Slot have a perfect replacement ready and waiting? It appears he does according to BILD.

Arne Slot's Liverpool have been relentless this season (Image credit: Alamy)

Reports are suggesting Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck is the ideal candidate to replace Van Dijk should he choose to leave the club, with the Reds interested.

A transfer fee of 'far beyond €50m (£42.1m)' is said to be no problem for Liverpool, as they wait patiently for their chance to sign him.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The news states several Dortmund players risk being axed should their season come tumbling down with a UEFA Champions League exit this evening, as they prepare to host Lille in their last-16 second leg. The tie is nicely poised at 1-1.

Dortmund want to extend the central defender's contract, which runs until 2027, and see him as a perfect natural replacement for the captaincy when Emre Can's time comes.

Nico Schlotterbeck is an exceptionally talented defender and at 25 he would be a solid acquisition (Image credit: Getty Images)

How do Schlotterbeck and Van Dijk compare?

Van Dijk is approaching the tail end of his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per stats from FBref.com, a comparison between the two players makes for interesting viewing.

Schlotterbeck has made just one more successful player tackle compared to Van Dijk this season, winning the ball back 33 times compared to the Dutchman's 32.

The German international also edges out the Liverpool captain in 2024/25 for blocks, doing so on 27 occasions compared to the 22 of Van Dijk.

Schlotterbeck also boasts better numbers when it comes to shots blocked and passes blocked too, so his stats back up their rumoured interest when it comes to overall metrics.