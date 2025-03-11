Liverpool identify perfect Virgil van Dijk replacement, with captain wanting exit: report

Liverpool are in search of a new defensive addition amid uncertainty over Van Dijk's future

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are said to have identified a perfect natural replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international - who holds the record for being Liverpool's record signing - is out of contract this summer as talks over his future at Anfield continue. The Liverpool captain could lift one piece of silverware this weekend, as Arne Slot's men face Newcastle United in the final of this season's Carabao Cup at Wembley.

But will Van Dijk be donning the armband beyond this season, that question remains to be seen, especially given the hierarchy is also trying to tie up new deals for Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold too.

Liverpool KNOW who will replace Virgil van Dijk should he leave the club this summer

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Van Dijk has been colossal at Anfield ever since his arrival from Southampton in 2018 (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A Premier League and UEFA Champions League winner, Van Dijk is undoubtedly one of the best centre-backs of the 21st century. Backed up by numerous amounts of praise from fellow players and pundits, uncertainty around his future has left Liverpool fans fearing the worst.

Could the 33-year-old be on track to lift the Premier League and then leave later this year? The biggest question of all remains underneath: does Slot have a perfect replacement ready and waiting? It appears he does according to BILD.

A banner depicting Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, reading 'Arne's Slot Machine' at the Premier League match against Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool on 26 February, 2025

Arne Slot's Liverpool have been relentless this season (Image credit: Alamy)

Reports are suggesting Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck is the ideal candidate to replace Van Dijk should he choose to leave the club, with the Reds interested.

A transfer fee of 'far beyond €50m (£42.1m)' is said to be no problem for Liverpool, as they wait patiently for their chance to sign him.

The news states several Dortmund players risk being axed should their season come tumbling down with a UEFA Champions League exit this evening, as they prepare to host Lille in their last-16 second leg. The tie is nicely poised at 1-1.

Dortmund want to extend the central defender's contract, which runs until 2027, and see him as a perfect natural replacement for the captaincy when Emre Can's time comes.

Nico Schlotterbeck is an exceptionally talented defender and at 25 he would be a solid acquisition

Nico Schlotterbeck is an exceptionally talented defender and at 25 he would be a solid acquisition (Image credit: Getty Images)

How do Schlotterbeck and Van Dijk compare?

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool F.C. during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 8, 2025 in London, England

Van Dijk is approaching the tail end of his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per stats from FBref.com, a comparison between the two players makes for interesting viewing.

Schlotterbeck has made just one more successful player tackle compared to Van Dijk this season, winning the ball back 33 times compared to the Dutchman's 32.

The German international also edges out the Liverpool captain in 2024/25 for blocks, doing so on 27 occasions compared to the 22 of Van Dijk.

Schlotterbeck also boasts better numbers when it comes to shots blocked and passes blocked too, so his stats back up their rumoured interest when it comes to overall metrics.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

