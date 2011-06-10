Ferguson vs Cantona as United take on Cosmos

Cantona, director of soccer at the reformed Cosmos, and honorary president Pele will invite a selection of players from around the world to take on United on August 5 for the American club's first match in more than a quarter of a century.

"I wish to congratulate Paul for such an incredible career at United and I am looking forward to returning to Old Trafford in my new role with the Cosmos," Cantona told the club's website on Friday.

The Frenchman, who retired in 1997 and was voted United's Player of the last Century, was a cult figure at Old Trafford where he enjoyed a colourful and often controversial spell.

"I hope the fans enjoy the night, especially seeing the boss (Ferguson) and Eric battling it out in front of the dugouts," said former England midfielder Scholes, who retired last month.

The Cosmos, a former powerhouse in the now-defunct North American Soccer League, once had Pele and Franz Beckenbauer in their ranks, but folded in 1985, only to be relaunched last August.

They hope to join North America's top professional league, Major League Soccer, when they have recruited players and found a stadium.