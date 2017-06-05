FIFA 18 release date: when is the new game coming out?

Off the back of him winning the Champions League with Real Madrid for the second successive season, EA announced Ronaldo as the cover star for next season's edition of FIFA, to be released on September 29.

Last year, Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus was surprisingly chosen to be on the game's cover; the year before it was Lionel Messi. But Ronaldo will now take centre stage, with the Portuguese announced in line with the game's official reveal trailer.

There's no insight into new gameplay just yet, but more details will be released on Saturday night.

A special 'Ronaldo edition' of the game will be released alongside the standard version.

