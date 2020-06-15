Soccer Aid World XI playable on FIFA 20 –featuring Maradona, Pele, Ronaldinho, Giggs and more

Soccer Aid's World XI has arrived on FIFA 20 – allowing players to enjoy a star-studded team of legends in Kick-Off mode.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, Ryan Giggs, Alan Shearer, Zinedine Zidane, Fabio Cannavaro and Peter Schmeichel will all be immediately playable in Unicef's monstrous team, which features some of the iconic names to have taken part in the original celebrity-charity football match.

FIFA 20's Ultimate Team players have long been able to enjoy Icons in-game, but the Soccer Aid XI will be playable from the start without the need for transfers.

The following players feature:

Goalkeepers: Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar, Jens Lehmann.

Defenders: Marcel Desailly, Franco Baresi, Fabio Cannavaro, Paolo Maldini, Sol Campbell, Roberto Carlos.

Midfielders: Ruud Gullit, Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ryan Giggs, Clarence Seedorf, Roy Keane, Robert Pires, Juan Sebastian Veron, Lothar Matthaus, Claude Makelele, Michael Essien.

Forwards: Gianfranco Zola, Diego Maradona, Alan Shearer, Ian Rush, Henrik Larsson, Kenny Dalglish, John Barnes, Hernan Crespo, Alessandro Del Piero, Andriy Shevchenko, Ronaldinho, Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Pele.

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Since 2006, Soccer Aid for Unicef has raised over £38m for children worldwide. The 2019 edition, which raised a record breaking £7.9m, took place at Stamford Bridge as England narrowly missed out to the Soccer Aid World XI on penalties.

The 2020 match was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 6 at Old Trafford, but was postponed due to coronavirus.

Robbie Williams is set to play with the Soccer Aid World XI FC in eSoccer Aid – an online fundraising competition taking place on Saturday, June 27.