FIFA 21: David Beckham returns to the series as an icon card and Volta character

Good news for FIFA 21 fans - David Beckham is back on the game at long last.

Goldenballs himself has been absent from the FIFA series until now, but anyone who plays FIFA 21 by January 15, 2021 will receive a unique, untradeable David Beckham item in FIFA Ultimate Team, and receive him as a Volta ‘Groundbreaker’, beginning December 15, 2020.

Becks will be added to the game as a FIFA Ultimate Team icon starting in December.

“I’m so proud to be returning to EA SPORTS with my FIFA 21 Beckham edition cover,” Beckham himself said, adding, “Excited to be back on the pitch as an icon with some of my old teammates!” said David Beckham.

The FIFA 21 Standard Edition will also be temporarily updated on PlayStation and XBOX store fronts with a digital-only Beckham Edition cover through the holidays. All three levels of David Beckham’s Icon items will also be added in FIFA Ultimate Team, entering into packs throughout December, 2020. Full details of the player offer are listed at ea.com/beckham.

Additionally, players who buy, or who have already bought, FIFA 21 for Xbox One and/or PlayStation 4 before the launch of FIFA 22 will receive the Xbox Series X|S and/or PlayStation 5 version of the game they’ve purchased for free when the new games are released on December 4, more details are available here.

