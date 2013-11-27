FIFA reject Ukraine appeal and impose stadium ban

The Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU) appealed against the sanctions originally made in September relating to the World Cup 2014 qualifier between Ukraine and San Marino that took place in the same month.

As well as instances of racism, FIFA also confirmed that problems were caused by "pyrotechnical devices" during the match, which the hosts won 9-0

FIFA confirmed on Wednesday that the appeal had been dismissed, with Ukraine unable to play at the stadium in Lviv for the duration of the next World Cup qualifying campaign.

In addition, Ukraine's next home qualifier for the competition in 2018 will also be played behind closed door and the FFU have been fined CHF45,000.

The federation has also been warned as to its future conduct.

FIFA said in a statement: "After receiving a report by FARE (Football Against Racism in Europe), the committee agreed that the offensive and discriminatory actions of a group of Ukrainian supporters were shameful and a clear breach of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."