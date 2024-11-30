FINALLY! Football without fuss thanks to a Black Friday streaming deal that offers everything in one place for £35 a month with one special feature we LOVE!

Let’s face it, watching football on TV in 2024 is a right pain. The pre-kick off scramble to get a match on is a farce.



What channel is the game on? SkySports? What’s BT Sport called now? TNT! Is that different to Discovery+? Can I reactivate my Now TV subscription before the end of this first half? My brain hurts.

Sky Sports, TNT, and Eurosport for £35/month

EE Big Sport Package: £35 at EE This Black Friday weekend EE have rescued us from armchair supporter hell. In simple terms, for £35/month you can get 12 SkySports channels, TNT Sports channels, Eurosport 1 and 2 with Discovery+ Premium and NOW Sports.

This covers you for the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Europa Conference League, Ligue 1 and ALL the EFL. The only thing missing is the Amazon games, but who doesn’t have an Amazon subscription in this day and age?



What we love about EE TV packages is that you can swap them between seasons. So, you can watch all the action on NOW Sports with the Big Sports package then, at the end of May, swap from sports to their entertainment package for shows and movies May until August. No more paying for stuff you’re not watching.



To secure the deal, you need to sign up to EE’s broadband, but it’s a small price to pay for what you get in return in my opinion. EE’s broadband is rock solid – the UK’s most reliable broadband technology, giving you speeds you’re actually paying for, even at peak times.

What I also love is that the second you sign up you get access to the Discovery+ app immediately at no extra cost, so you can start watching the football before your new EE box arrives.



When the box is set up you can watch live TV and stream with EE TV on Apple TV 4k, watch it in another room without paying extra (you can add an extra EE TV Box Mini at no extra cost). That will keep the house happy.



Here's to football without fuss.



