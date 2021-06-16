Finland vs Russia line-ups: Who's playing in today's Euro 2020 group stage game?

We're in St Petersburg this afternoon for the Euro 2020 Group B game between Finland and Russia.

The first of today's Euro 2020 fixtures, Finland go into this game on top, having beaten Denmark 1-0 a the weekend, while Russia suffered a 3-0 defeat to Belgium.

The game kicks off at 2pm UK time on BBC One and you can find a Finland vs Russia live stream here.

Here are the line-ups:

Finland line-up

GK: Hradecky

DF: Toivo

DF: Arajuuri

DF: O'Shaughnessy

MF: Raitala

MF: Lod

MF: Schuller

MF: Kamara

MW: Uronen

FW: Pukki

FW: Pohjanpalo

Russia line-up

GK: Safonov

DF: Barinov

DF: Dzhikiya

DF: Diveev

MF: Fernandes

MF: Zobnin

MF: Ozdoev

MF: Kuzyayev

AM: Miranchuk

AM: Golovin

FW: Dzyub

