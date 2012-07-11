Fiorentina secure El Hamdaoui signing

The Morocco international had appeared set to sign for the Serie A outfit on deadline day in January, only for the move to fall through at the last minute.

However, the Viola have finally snared their man after the 27-year-old penned a deal with Fiorentina that will see him remain at the club until 2015.

"I am very happy to be going to Fiorentina. I know [coach Vincenzo Montella], he was a great player," he told reporters.

An exit from Ajax had been on the cards for some time after falling out with head coach Frank de Boer.

El Hamdaoui has also turned out for Tottenham Hotspur, Derby County Willem II and AZ Alkmaar.