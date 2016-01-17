'Firmino is a real centre-forward' - Klopp dismisses striking concerns

Jurgen Klopp does not believe Liverpool's struggles in front of goal against Manchester United were down to the personnel playing in his forward line and has vowed to help his attack become more proficient.

The Reds toiled in front of goal at Anfield, just four days removed from a barn-storming 3-3 home draw against Arsenal, and Wayne Rooney's late goal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat, leaving Klopp's men ninth in the Premier League.

Roberto Firmino scored twice against Arsenal and again led the line against Louis van Gaal's men, but was unable to get the best of United centre-backs Chris Smalling and Daley Blind.

Christian Benteke has struggled to hold down a regular spot under Klopp and only joined Firmino in attack after Rooney had scored, with his manager's post-match reaction suggesting the Belgian is not seen as the solution to their attacking issues.

"I think the smallest of our problems was our centre forward," Klopp said. "Roberto Firmino again had a very good game.

"He can play in this position, he is a real centre forward. I don't know who you will compare him with, but we have no problem in this position.

"We created a lot of chances and it's too easy to say if we would have had another player in this position we would have scored.

"We made this decision for the line-up and it's not the problem in this moment. We have some problems but as long as we have enough players to play, we should not think about it.

"We're not playing bad. We had a good game against Arsenal where we conceded too many goals, we played not bad [against United] but we need results and we don't have them often enough and that's the truth."

When asked if it was his responsibility to coax the best from his attack, the German replied: "At the end I cannot push the ball over the line.

"But the rest, it's my job to help them to create chances and in this moment it appears to be not easy.

"I don't want to talk about common problems in football because all teams have these problems. Of course it is my job to help them find clear situations to score goals."