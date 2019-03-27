Five major clubs in for Manchester United star with uncertain future

The Spain international’s current deal expires at the end of the season and several of Europe’s top clubs are monitoring the situation.

ESPN FC believes that the club and player would both like to reach an agreement, but a deal is still far from being struck.

Herrera will become a free agent on June 30 if he doesn’t sign a new contract and Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Juventus, Inter and Barcelona are said to be interested in bringing him in if an extension isn’t agreed.

The 29-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 for £29 million and has made almost 200 appearances for the club.