Five surprise free agents who could still move before deadline day

The summer transfer window is fast approaching its annual dramatic deadline, with clubs in England forced to complete their squad shaping before Friday.

But what about those who are yet to have linked up with a new employer? The free agent pool currently boasts some huge names, with many having enjoyed success across Europe and in the Premier League. The saving grace is they are currently not tied to another club, meaning transfer fees are out of the window and making a deal instantly becomes that little bit easier.

With only a matter of days left to go, we here at FourFourTwo have compiled a tidy list of five surprise players who are yet to find a new team and some of the names highlighted may come as a shock...

WATCH | Why Signing Archie Gray Was A Masterstroke By Spurs

1. Adrien Rabiot

Former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is currently without a club

Adrien Rabiot is without a club this summer with his five-year association at Juventus having come to a close. The talented France international won one Serie A title and two Coppa Italia's during his time in Turin but is still on the hunt for a new venture.

AC Milan, Newcastle United and Liverpool have all been touted as possible destinations but the 29-year-old's future still remains something of a mystery.

2. Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund looks on as he lines up with teammates prior to the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

German defender Mats Hummels is another free agent currently looking for a new club. His exit from Borussia Dortmund was met with huge sadness given his long-term association with BVB. Having made over 500 appearances for Dortmund across three spells, he won the Bundesliga twice and finished runner-up in the UEFA Champions League in 2013 and 2024.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Links to West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion have failed to gather momentum with the latest reports suggesting he may now be closing in on a move to La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

3. Joel Matip

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip in action

A Premier League and UEFA Champions League winner in the past under Jurgen Klopp, it is perhaps something of a mystery as to why Joel Matip is yet to find another willing suitor. Injuries have ravaged the 33-year-old as of late but his capabilities at the very top level are there for all to see.

Bayer Leverkusen, Southampton and Bournemouth have all been linked with a move for the 33-year-old but up until now, nothing has further progressed and the Cameroon international awaits news on his next move.

4. Anthony Martial

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial was once labelled the next big thing at Old Trafford, but it is now safe to say his time at Manchester United will largely be remembered for all the wrong reasons. Injuries, non-compliance when it came to transfers and a poor attitude have all been cited as the reason the Red Devils chose not to extend his contract, with Rasmus Hojlund now taking over as the club's number one choice in attack.

Potential moves to France and Turkey have failed to come to fruition for a player who mustered a mere five Premier League starts last season under Erik ten Hag.

5. Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay (Image credit: Getty Images)

The career of Memphis Depay has often been one that has split opinions. A failed spell at Manchester United cast doubt over his capabilities at the top level and his work rate and attitude away from the game have often been questioned.

Back in May, shortly before Euro 2024 commenced, Depay and Atletico Madrid announced they had parted ways, with the 30-year-old still a free agent some three months further down the line. AS Roma and Nice have been linked with the former Lyon man.

More stories from FourFourTwo

Arsenal fan notices Mikel Arteta masterplan in the Mikel Merino announcement video



'I don’t want Ivan Toney to sign for Arsenal - but don’t worry about the wages being offered, you’ll get those opportunities later': Ivan Toney tipped to stay in England by Premier League legend



Why are Oasis not playing gigs at the Etihad Stadium in 2025?