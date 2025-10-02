Liverpool hit with major defensive blow, following ACL injury: report

Liverpool have been rocked by another defensive blow, in a tricky period for manager Arne Slot.

In their second Champions League fixture, Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Galatasaray just days after their first Premier League defeat of the campaign to Crystal Palace.

With Alisson and Hugo Ekitike both injured in the trip to Istanbul, too, worries are piling up for Slot, who has significant concerns in his backline.

Liverpool are enduring a tough period - especially at the back

Jamie Carragher had harsh words for his former club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on CBS Sports this week after his former club's defeat in Turkey, Reds one-club man Jamie Carragher was tough on Slot's side, saying that they'd “lost a lot defensively” since last season.

Fichajes in Spain have noted that Real Madrid have cooled their interest in centre-back Ibrahima Konate following the Frenchman's poor start to the season – and with summer signing Giovanni Leoni out for the season following an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Slot doesn't have too many options alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Ibrahima Konate has had a poor start to the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A separate report from Fichajes has now compounded matters, with an update on Marc Guehi's future.

The Crystal Palace captain was tantalisingly close to a deadline day switch to Anfield, only for the move to fall through – but it's now being reported that Bayern Munich are in the driving seat to sign Guehi, and not Liverpool.

FourFourTwo understands that Guehi has definitively decided not to renew at Palace, and with Liverpool struggling defensively, it would be no surprise to see the Merseysiders bring forward their plans to sign another defender in the winter window.

Bayern could well look to strike up a pre-agreement for a summer Bosman with the England international in January, which would dash any plans for him to leave midseason.

Marc Guehi remained at Palace over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool retained Joe Gomez despite interest from the likes of Milan, but he remains one of just three fit recognised centre-backs at the club.

Guehi is worth €45 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool are back in Premier League action this week against Guehi's former club, Chelsea.