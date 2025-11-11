Liverpool lining up star to replace Mohamed Salah - and it may annoy Newcastle: report

Liverpool are lining up a potential move to replace superstar Mohamed Salah.

Salah, 33, has scored five times for the Reds this term, but suggestions are that the former Roma man is now approaching a potential tail-off period.

Arne Slot already spent big across the summer to try and refresh his front line after losing the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, and another Premier League man is now being linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool want to sign Premier League gem and it could annoy Newcastle United

Get Liverpool tickets at Seat Unique <p>Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience. Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Most expected the Merseysiders to excel after what appeared, on paper, to be a brilliant summer, bringing in huge names from across Europe, including Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

But Isak's performances have been worrying, as well as those seen from Wirtz, with criticism cast Slot's way for not being able to get a tune out of players who both cost upwards of £100 million each this summer.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Image credit: Alamy)

Fichajes in Spain say that Liverpool sees Brighton and Hove Albion star Yankuba Minteh as an ideal replacement for the ageing Salah. Although a January move seems unlikely, the report states a move in the summer is not out of the question.

Minteh's versatility to play on either flank, as well as through the middle, as an added bonus, and his return of four goal contributions is impressive, in a side who are still struggling this term.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

His contract until 2029 gives Brighton leverage in negotiations against Liverpool, with the Seagulls paying £30m for his services from Newcastle United back in July 2024.

His contract until 2029 gives Brighton leverage in negotiations against Liverpool, with the Seagulls paying £30m for his services from Newcastle United back in July 2024.

Talk of figures around £60-70 million could be the requisite fee asnd the Gambia international could be open to joining the Reds, should an increase in his salary be promised.

Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo is impressed by Minteh's performances so far this season, but he will have to do much more in order to impress FSG at Liverpool if £70m is going to be the fee needed to sign him.

What do you think? Should Liverpool look to sign Minteh, let us know in the comments...