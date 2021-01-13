What the papers say

Olivier Giroud and DivockOrigi will not be heading to Wolves over the transfer window, the Daily Mirror reports. The Molineux outfit had reportedly been keen to bolster their attack with the signings from Chelsea and Liverpool, but Nuno Espirito Santo has been told there is no money available for the deals.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah is set to leave Old Trafford, with the 23-year-old turning down a new deal in favour of a move to Bayer Leverkusen, says the Manchester Evening News. The Dutchman joined United as a youth player in 2014, but only made three appearances last season.

Germany could beckon for Reading defender OmarRichards, according to the Guardian. Bayern Munich are keen on landing the 22-year-old, whose deal with the Championship side expires this summer, while Everton and West Ham are also said to be in the race for his signature.

Omar Richards could be leaving the Madejski (David Davies/PA)

Fernandinho may prolong his stay at the Etihad beyond the summer, reports the Daily Telegraph. The 35-year-old’s contract expires in the summer and there are rumours of interest from clubs in Europe and South America, but the Brazilian could be tempted to stay at Manchester City.

Clubs north and south of the border are running the rule over Wigan’s Kyle Joseph, with Tottenham, Sheffield United, Rangers and Celtic all keen on the striker, writes the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Odds slashed on Wolves to sign Diego Costa https://t.co/Fp3aZwOsT5— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 12, 2021

Chelsea have ‘definite interest’ in Dayot Upamecano, with Fikayo Tomori likely to leave the club on a temporary basis this month #CFChttps://t.co/CUVlE3ctd5— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 12, 2021

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid will look to clear out a number of players to raise money for the signing of the Paris St. Germain striker, writes AS, with Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Isco and Dani Ceballos all up for grabs.

Kylian Mbappe is wanted by Real Madrid (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kalidou Koulibaly: Napoli will only sell their defender for upwards of £100million, amid suggestions of interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City, says Talksport.

Arkadiusz Milik: West Ham are keen on landing the Napoli striker but will have to improve on their £7million offer, says SportWitness.