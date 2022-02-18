Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe’s attention turns to Liverpool

What the papers say

Liverpool have a shot at signing France striker Kylian Mbappe after the star was underwhelmed by Real Madrid, according to the Daily Star. But the Independent adds that Paris St Germain are willing to make the 23-year-old the world’s highest-paid player to keep him.

Meanwhile, the Mirror reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford for Paris St Germain, where he would team up with 34-year-old Lionel Messi next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an unhappy run at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

The same paper reports that Newcastle are already manoeuvring to secure Lille defender Sven Botman in the summer after multiple failed attempts to sign the 22-year-old in the January window.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Savio: Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City are close to signing the 17-year-old winger from Atletico Mineiro.

Lautaro Martinez: The 24-year-old Inter Milan striker could move to the Premier League in the summer, with the Sun reporting both Arsenal and Manchester City are interested.