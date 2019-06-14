What the papers say

The seemingly very near departure of Maurizio Sarri from Chelsea has left Derby County steeling themselves for an approach for manager Frank Lampard, The Sun reports. According to the paper, two-time Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has told friends he would like a third term at Stamford Bridge, while RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick has also been tipped as a successor. But former Blues star Lampard is the bookies’ favourite to take the reins at his old club. Chelsea are understood to have agreed on a compensation deal worth in excess of £5million for their Italian boss to join Juventus after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea departure looks set to be confirmed sooner rather than later (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham could be willing to break their transfer record not once but twice this summer in their bid to land Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso and Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele, the Mirror reports. After having their £53million bid for Lo Celso rejected, Spurs are said to be considering a bumper offer and are in negotiations for £71million-rated Ndombele, the paper says, and although boss Mauricio Pochettino looks unlikely to offer the full asking price for either player, he could go above the £42million club record.

Manchester City have gone cold in their pursuit of Harry Maguire after Leicester City slapped a £90million price tag on him, the Daily Mail reports. Pep Guardiola is said to see the England defender as a successor for Vincent Kompany. However the price – which would be a world record for a defender – is said to have put the Premier League champions off. Manchester United are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old, but also find the fee too much according to reports.

A photo posted by on

Kyle Walker looks to be back in favour with Guardiola, with Manchester City reportedly set to offer the defender a contract extension. The Mirror says the 29-year-old could be offered a pay rise as a reward for helping his side complete the domestic treble after coming back from a dip in form towards the end of last year.

Social media round-up

Man United's pursuit of Gareth Bale is over https://t.co/7GjIQj3u9jpic.twitter.com/cfzRsybGLe— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 14, 2019

Man Utd given green light for £40m Ivan Rakitic transfer swoop by Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde https://t.co/MCtbA9hRQo— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 14, 2019

Players to watch

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart is said to be attracting interest from Stoke (Dave Thompson/PA)

Joe Hart: Stoke are said to be interested in a move for the Burnley goalkeeper if Jack Butland departs this summer, according to The Sun.

Laurent Koscielny: Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Arsenal’s former France defender, the Mail reports, with the 33-year-old nearing the end of his contract at the Emirates.