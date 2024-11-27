Former Chelsea boss edging closer to become Everton manager

The Friedkin Group (TFG) are yet to finalise a deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake in Everton, but they are already weighing up names to replace incumbent boss Sean Dyche in the dugout.

It may come as a shock to some observers, following Dyche’s strong work keeping the Toffees up in the face of point deductions last season and moving them into a current 15th place this term, but the atmosphere around the club has soured slightly in recent weeks.

This latest report may see the 53-year-old looking over his shoulder if TFG do get their feet under the table.

Potential Everton owners draw up four-man manager shortlist

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is top of TFG's list to take over from Dyche (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, TFG have established Porto manager Sergio Conceicao as their primary target to take the reins should they get control of the club.

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is also on their list – as he is with most Premier League vacancies at moment – with Edin Terzic and another former Blues manager, Maurizio Sarri, coming up as potential options.

Graham Potter has been linked with a number of vacancies in recent weeks and it looks like Everton could be the latest (Image credit: Getty Images)

The current Everton hierarchy reaffirmed their faith in Dyche following the Toffees recent scoreless draw against a 10-men Brentford, despite being booed off the pitch by fans.

It extended their run to three games without scoring a goal, their last coming courtesy of Beto’s stoppage-time equaliser against Fulham.

That run also contains a damaging 1-0 loss to Premier League strugglers Southampton, who had gone without a win all season until that point.

Potentially even trickier times lie ahead for the Merseyside outfit, as they travel to Old Trafford to face a revitalised Manchester United under new boss Ruben Amorim, when Premier League action returns this weekend.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the job Dyche has done at Everton gets slightly disrespected at times; they added some interesting talent in the summer, and the likes of Dwight McNeil have really kicked on, but this isn’t a squad to send the Toffees hurtling up the league.

That’s no better demonstrated than by seeing a 39-year-old Ashley Young coming in to cover for a 36-year-old Seamus Coleman at full-back — few coaches are going to be able to come in and combat scenarios like that with the intensity of the Premier League.

Maybe a refresh is needed at some point, but issues at Everton seem to run deeper than Dyche. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side.