Former Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood offered way back into international football

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been offered a route back into international football after his move to Getafe on loan.

The 22-year-old, who scored his first goal for the Spanish side on Sunday in their 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo in LaLiga, made one appearance for England's senior side back in 2020.

That came as a 78th-minute substitute in the UEFA Nations League game against Iceland, which the Three Lions won 1-0.

After sexual assault allegations against Greenwood made by his girlfriend were dropped earlier this year, England manager Gareth Southgate was asked if he would consider recalling the forward.

"It's clearly a very complex case," he said. "He's not playing so it's not a consideration for us. It's hypothetical. Whatever I say will be used in a less nuanced fashion frankly."

But the Bradford-born player, who is of Jamaican descent, could now return to international football with the Reggae Boyz.

Jamaica's manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has claimed the 22-year-old could be called up to his squad in the near future.

"We would like to have the best talent on our team," he said.

"If he gets his former fitness and former levels, then for sure he would have that level to help Jamaica," Hallgrimsson told reporters.

More Mason Greenwood stories

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood signed for Getafe on deadline day in a surprise move.

The deal was defended by coach Jose Bordalas, who said Greenwood is 'a free person' and insisted that the club would help the young forward to adapt in Spain.

But the 21-year-old was met with 'die' chants from Osasuna fans on his debut for the Madrid side.