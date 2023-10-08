Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood scores first Getafe goal in LaLiga

Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood was on target away to Celta Vigo on Sunday to score his first LaLiga goal for Getafe and earn his side a point in Galicia.

The English forward, who turned 22 at the beginning of October, signed for Getafe on deadline day after United had revealed he would be leaving the club following charges of sexual assault against him.

Those charges, made by his girlfriend, were eventually dropped and United had explored the possibility of keeping on the player after he joined them as a young boy.

But following a backlash, it was announced he would leave and he agreed a year-long loan with Getafe as the Spanish side beat Serie A giants Lazio to his signature.

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas said the Madrid-based side will help the forward to adapt after more than a year out of the game and he made his debut off the bench last month against Osasuna.

The Englishman impressed in that match as he won the corner which eventually led to Getafe's equaliser, but the appearance was also marred by some cruel chants aimed at the former United attacker.

On Sunday, Greenwood made his second start for Getafe as he was included in the XI up front alongside former Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral.

Mayoral opened the scoring after just two minutes at Balaidos and after Celta levelled though Jonathan Bamba, Greenwood struck to restore Getafe's lead.

The 22-year-old smashed the ball into an empty net at the back post after Mayoral had got to the byline and sent a low pass across the face of goal for his team-mate with 33 minutes on the clock.

Jorgen Strand Larsen equalised for Celta later in the first half of an entertaining 2-2- draw, which saw no further goals in the second half.

Getafe are 11th, with 10 points from their nine games, four more than second-to-bottom Celta.

