Mason Greenwood makes Getafe debut in LaLiga amid 'die' chants from Osasuna fans

Mason Greenwood was subjected to some vile chants from Osasuna fans as he came off the bench late in the second half to make his debut for Getafe on Sunday in his first appearance since leaving Manchester United.

The 23-year-old forward was suspended in January last year following allegations of sexual abuse against his girlfriend and even though the charges were eventually dropped, United announced this summer that he would be leaving the club following an internal investigation and lengthy review process.

Greenwood then signed for Getafe on deadline day in a loan move, but the transfer came too late for him to feature against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga the following day.

Against Osasuna on Sunday, Greenwood started on the bench for Getafe, but the England international was brought on for the final 13 minutes of the match at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Greenwood was brought on by Jose Bordalas with the scores at 2-2 and with him on the pitch, Getafe went on to win the match 3-2 as Nemanja Maksimovic scored a late winner after 86 minutes.

But as he warmed up on the sidelines, Osasuna fans could be heard chanting "Greenwood, die" to the Bradford-born attacker.

Greenwood, who had been at United since the age of six, last featured for the Red Devils in a 1-0 win over West Ham in January 2022.

Bordalas has defended his signing, saying the Madrid-based side will help the 23-year-old to rebuild his career and his life in Spain.

Prior to his move to Getafe, Serie A side Lazio had also been keen on signing Greenwood on loan from Manchester United.

