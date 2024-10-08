Former Manchester United manager BACKS Erik ten Hag amid ongoing INEOS talks

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is doing a superb job according to one of his former Old Trafford predecessors.

The Red Devils have won just three of their opening 10 games so far this season and currently reside in a lowly 14th position in the Premier League table. Pressure has continued to mount on Ten Hag, who has again been faced with injury issues this season.

Emergency meetings are said to have occurred between the club's footballing department recently, with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive officer Omar Berrada and director Jean-Claude Blanc all said to have attended.

David Moyes: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is doing 'a brilliant job'

But one man who has backed the former Ajax boss is David Moyes, having previously been in the same position the 54-year-old finds himself in right now.

Moyes, who is currently out of a job, was in charge at Manchester United for just 10 months, before eventually being replaced by Louis van Gaal back in 2014.

"I think he has shown brilliant resilience in the situation he is in," Moyes recently told BBC Sport. "I think he should be credited for how well he's conducted himself. He as far as I know, I don't see him ducking any questions or any media interviews which you people put forward to him."

"I think you have to give him great credit for that. But it is a job which is going to attract immense pressure, immense people talking. So I have to say, I think he is doing a brilliant job."

Moyes knows a thing or two about pressure, given he was tasked with following in the legendary footsteps of Sir Alex Ferguson at the Theatre of Dreams when appointed in 2013.

But having won just 27 of his 51 games in charge, he remains the manager with the worst home record in the club's modern history.

Ten Hag, on the other hand, has already delivered two trophies, despite Manchester United finishing 8th in the Premier League last term.

His future remains uncertain, but FourFourTwo understands there are no immediate plans to end his time at the club during the upcoming international break.