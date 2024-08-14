How Manchester United could line-up this season amid Erik ten Hag's ongoing injury and transfer woes

Manchester United are preparing for yet another season under the watchful eye of Erik ten Hag.



The Dutchman is now into his third campaign as manager, having delivered at least one piece of silverware in each term. Their Carabao Cup success marked the first trophy in eight years for the Red Devils in 2023, before beating crosstown rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup earlier this year.



Factor in that Ten Hag has had issues around Antony, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford to name a few, it hasn't always been plain-sailing for the former Ajax boss. But with 2024/25 now just days away, how is Manchester United's squad looking ahead of a new campaign?

1. Goalkeeper: Onana to retain his throne in goal for Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana (Image credit: Alamy)

In terms of goalkeepers, it looks as though Andre Onana, bought from Inter Milan last summer, is likely to continue in his spot at the top of the food chain at Manchester United this season. The talented Cameroonian played 51 times for the Red Devils last year and despite a shaky start, fended off criticism in the second half of the campaign.



Behind him remains the likeable Altay Bayindir, who made just one appearance in his debut season at Old Trafford. The Turkey international played every minute of the clubs' 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win over Newport County back in January. We expect to see a lot more of the 26-year-old this term, especially given Ten Hag's men qualified for the UEFA Europan League with their FA Cup success back in May.



Finally, we have Tom Heaton, who did feature sporadically in pre-season during Manchester United's endeavours in the US. At 38, it remains to be seen how much longer Heaton continues to play the top level but should injuries mount up, he is a handy third choice to have at the club given his academy status and long-term affiliation.

First-choice GK: Onana

Second-choice GK: Bayindir

Third-choice GK: Heaton

2. Central defence: Martinez and who for United?

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez remains a key cog to Erik ten Hag's plans (Image credit: Alamy)

By far and without question, Manchester United are much better with Lisandro Martinez in their team. His move to the club in July 2022 raised eyebrows given his relatively small frame, with Jamie Carragher quickly ushering aside his capabilties to play in the Premier League.

Since then, Licha - as he is more commonly known - has been tremendous, when fit, for the Red Devils and his aggressive, combative style of defending has drawn plaudits from fans around the Premier League. He is more than certainly one of the first names on the Manchester United team sheet this season.

Next to him, who knows, Jonny Evans, probably not. Harry Maguire, maybe. But for us it has to be the next big thing in French football. Leny Yoro. Having joined from Lille this summer, the teenager turned down Real Madrid's advances to sign on the dotted line at the Theatre of Dreams. But there remains a twist.

Yoro picked up a metatasaral injury that is likely to see him sidelined for at least three months. FourFourTwo understands Yoro is not likely to play for Manchester United for at least until December, given the tentative nature around his first-ever serious injury in professional football.

If a deal for Matthijs De Ligt is completed in time, he could partner Martinez against Fulham on the opening day, and beyond. De Ligt completed his medical earlier this week and we expect an annoucement to be made on him joining Manchester United to be imminent.



Victor Lindelof could step in to help out, but his future remains a doubt. Luke Shaw could step in. In the meantime, who knows what Ten Hag will go with (most probably the trusty option of Maguire).



First-choice RCB: De Ligt

First-choice LCB: Martinez



Second-choice RCB: Yoro

Second-choice LCB: Maguire



Third-choice RCB: Lindelof

Third-choice LCB: Shaw

4. Full-back: Dalot to remain as Ten Hag's 'go-to guy'

Diogo Dalot of Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Right-back Diogo Dalot enjoyed arguably his best season at Manchester United in 2023/24, the key facet being he did what most defenders at the club did not. Stay fit. The 25-year-old played a whopping 50 times for Ten Hag's side and really established himself as the Dutchman's go-to guy in defence, his again, is likely to be another nailed on starter throughout the campaign.

Noussair Mazraoui is the understudy that is likely to provide healthy competition after Aaron Wan-Bissaka completed his move to West Ham United, with the Morroco international having impressed somewhat at Bayern Munich when he got the chance. He, like most, has already worked under Ten Hag, so will quickly get up to speed.

On the other flank, it remains a three-way battle for the left-back of just who is fit and available. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both endured unbelievably torrid luck when it came to injuries last season and both may not be available for a while. Harry Amass has shone when given his chance on tour Stateside and could really forge a name for himself in the first team this campaign.

First-choice RB: Dalot

First-choice LB: Shaw



Second-choice RB: Mazraoui

Second-choice LB: Malacia



Third-choice LB: Amass

4. Central midfield: Mainoo needs some help… but from where?

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new starlet of Old Trafford. The shining light. The next generation of talent. It is an utter joy to watch the teenager play with such freedom as if he has done so under pressure for so many years. Kobbie Mainoo is another guaranteed starter for Manchester United this season, and boy how they need him.

The Stockport-born midfielder will have to watch his minutes closest given a heavy introduction to English football that saw him feature in both the FA Cup final and the Euro 2024 final in the last 12 months, but his partner in midfielder under Ten Hag remains a mystery.

Finding a natural complentary side dish for Mainoo is proving tough and tried-and-tested options so far have left a sour taste. Casemiro has endured a slight up lift in pre-season and will probably be Ten Hag's first option. Mason Mount is better playing forward and Scott McTominay the same too.



Bruno Fernandes could drop deep and help supply but nobody wants to see the Red Devils captain at eight rather than ten. Toby Collyer too is the next big thing from the academy but will likely be given more minutes to help settle in. You would think a big name is set to arrive given the links and we here at FourFourTwo really like Sander Berge alongside Mainoo, but whether Manchester United push on with that deal remains to be seen.

First-choice RCM: Mainoo

First-choice LCM: Casemiro



Second-choice RCM: New signing

First-choice LCM: Collyer

5. Forward: Zirkzee or Hojlund, or both?

Joshua Zirkzee is still waiting for his Manchester United debut (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Something of an unknown entity is whether Ten Hag sticks with his favoured 4-2-3-1 - we think he will - this season and continue to push on with plans for a singular striker set-up at the Theatre of Dreams. Joshua Zirkzee arrived from Bologna as Manchester United's first summer signing and his introduction to English football awaits.

Hojlund's recent injury setback again throws a proverbial spanner in the works but given his impressive first season in England, we expect the Dane to again be one of the first names he picks in attack this season. Marcus Rashford has been tried and tested up front, so to the likes of McTominay, Fernandes and even Mount to an extent. Fernandes did perform well there in the FA Cup success back in May, so that may be a back-up plan Ten Hag choses to falll back on should injury problems pile up. Zirkzee has been described as more of a ten, perhaps like Anthony Martial, who performed well in that same role during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time at the club.

Ethan Wheatley is another name that could help provide cover but his minutes may be limited given the high-profile names ahead of him in the pecking list as aforementioned.

On the wing, there are other issues. Antony simply hasn't performed, while Alejandro Garnacho has been spread across both flanks. For now, it seems as if Jadon Sancho is back in the fold – but expect him to be replaced, should he leave before the window closes.

First-choice RW: Garnacho

First-choice AM: Fernandes

First-choice LW: Rashford

First-choice CF: Hojlund



Second-choice RW: Antony

Second-choice AM: Mount

Second-choice LW: Sancho

Second-choice CF: Zirkzee



Third-choice RW: Sancho

Third-choice AM: McTominay

Third-choice LW: Mount

Third-choice CF: Rashford



Fourth-choice CF: Wheatley

