Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag, with big-name boss lined up: report

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have won just three games in all competitions so far this season

Manchester United’s goalless draw at Aston Villa gave Erik ten Hag a stay of execution, but he remains on thin ice after a poor start to the season.

The Dutchman appeared to be on the brink after a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham the previous weekend, and there is a growing feeling that he is unlikely to last another full season at Old Trafford. It hasn't helped that the United boss also has strained relationships with certain key players.

One potential sticking point for United, though, could be that there is no obvious replacement for Ten Hag. But one name in particular stands out from the list of possible candidates.

Thomas Tuchel on Manchester United's radar as A-list Erik ten Hag replacement

Thomas Tuchel has been linked with a move to Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel could be the first-choice option for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership group, according to Bild . The former Chelsea boss is out of work after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

United’s hierarchy are reportedly set to hold a crisis meeting about the team’s future, with Ten Hag’s side currently sitting 14th in the Premier League with just eight points from their opening seven matches.

Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuchel proved himself in England with Chelsea, winning the Champions League in 2021 with victory over Manchester City in the final. That was his first season in the Premier League, with an FA Cup final that season, too.

The German is also accustomed to the expectations that come with coaching a European giant, having had spells at PSG and Borussia Dortmund before his most recent spell at Bayern Munich. Tuchel won the Bundesliga in his first season before surrendering the title to Bayer Leverkusen in his second.

The Manchester Evening News have affirmed Bild's assertion that Tuchel is Manchester-bound. They also note that talks are scheduled with Ten Hag over the situation.

United will be conscious that Tuchel is likely to have other suitors in the coming weeks and months. But there is clearly a reluctance to part ways with Ten Hag so soon into the new season and after he was awarded a new contract following the FA Cup success.

Other managers who have been linked with a move to United include Gareth Southgate, now a free agent after resigning as England boss after defeat in the Euro 2024 final, and Graham Potter, another ex-Chelsea coach.

In FourFourTwo’s view, Tuchel could well initiate an improvement in the short-term at United. He has the tactical acumen and motivational qualities to lift a struggling but talented group of players, although he has proved a volatile figure at his previous clubs and rarely stayed anywhere for longer than a couple of years.