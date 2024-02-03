Former Manchester United midfielder retires after ‘incredible journey’ and five years in China

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini has announced his retirement from competitive football.

Aged 36, Fellaini played professionally for nearly 20 years after starting his senior career with Standard Liège in his native Belgium.

Fellaini shot to fame when he joined Everton in 2008 amid interest from the likes of United and Real Madrid, and went on to score 33 goals from 177 Toffees appearances. In 2013 he moved to Old Trafford to reunite with his former manager David Moyes but struggled during his start to life in Manchester.

He played the full game as United won the 2017 Europa League final, also winning the FA and League Cup.

Internationally, Fellaini started the 2018 World Cup semi-final for Belgium, with whom he earned 87 caps, and featured in the 2014 World Cup, Euro 2016, and 2008 Olympics.

In 2019, the midfielder moved to Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan, where he remained for five seasons, scoring 50 goals from 137 games.

Fellaini wrote of his retirement on Instagram: “I am writing this post to announce that after a career of 18 years, I am retiring from professional football.

“But it all started long before these 18 years. I remember, like the day of yesterday, my first game as a child, the endless training sessions with my dad, my first selection for Standard de Liege, and my first selection for the Belgian national team. Time flies!

“What an incredible journey it has been! I am so grateful to have played the sport I love at the highest level.

“I have played in front of the best fans in the world, and I want to take this moment to thank all of them for their unwavering support throughout my career. Your encouragement and passion have been a constant source of inspiration for me.

“All of this would have been impossible without my family, teammates, coaches, advisers and everyone who has been a part of my journey. Your love, guidance, support, and friendship have been invaluable. Thank you!

“As I embark on this new chapter in my life, I look forward to new challenges, but be assured, I will continue to support the beautiful game in any way I can. See you soon!”

