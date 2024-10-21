Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic rumoured to be in talks with boxing promoter
Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is said to be eyeing a potential avenue into boxing.
Ibrahimovic, 43, retired from professional football back in 2022 but is still employed by former club AC Milan as their senior adviser. Zlatan is said to have a background in martial arts and boasts a black belt in taekwondo.
With no specific timeframe given on just when and where we are likely to see Ibrahimovic inside the ring, details of initial conversations have already been revealed.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks with Misfits Boxing - according to new reports
According to The Sun, Ibrahimovic has been in talks with Misfits Boxing boss Mams Taylor over a potential boxing fight sometime in the future.
Taylor told SunSport: "I've tried to convince Zlatan and he can fight. I'm good friends with his manager and we had a FaceTime, the three of us.
"It was really cool because he's seen a lot of Misfits fights and he's followed it. He was a kickboxer, he'd be a good one as well.
"But yeah, there's other names that aren't quite as big as these guys that are but still very respected and have achieved a lot that are interested.
"And because it's so realistic that those guys are going to fight, I'm not gonna give you their names.
"But, I will say that Zlatan and Wayne Rooney, there've been conversations and I think it's a matter of time. At some point it will materialise."
Fellow former Manchester United stars including Danny Simpson and Wayne Rooney have also been touted for bouts with Misfits Boxing, with the former taking on YouTuber Danny Aarons earlier this year.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, it does seem something of a stretch to presume Zlatan will enter the ring anytime soon, but who knows in this crazy modern internet world? Time will tell, but his glass knees would surely be something to watch out for at age 43...
