Former Stuttgart captain Delpierre set for retirement

Veteran Melbourne Victory defender Matthieu Delpierre revealed he is planning to retire at the end of the 2015-16 A-League season.

Delpierre has called Australia home since arriving from FC Utrecht in 2014, but the 34-year-old is now planning to return to Europe once the campaign concludes Down Under.

The French centre-back, who won the Bundesliga title with Stuttgart in 2007, told Fairfax: "I think it will be my last season. I think I will stop my career after this year.

"I am pretty happy and lucky with what has happened in my career."

Delpierre, who spent eight years at Stuttgart having joined the club from French outfit Lille in 2004, helped Victory to last season's A-League premiership and championship double.

After 18 appearances in 2014-15, Delpierre has already amassed 13 matches in all competitions heading into Saturday's derby against Melbourne City.

Delpierre added: "I am pretty sure that I will stop. We never know what can happen, but I think it will be my last year.

"I will go back to Germany ... I live in Stuttgart. Hoffenheim [a club he also played for] is not that far."