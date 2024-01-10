FourFourTwo's daily transfer deal wrap-up: Jadon Sancho nears Manchester United exit as Tottenham plot third January signing

The January transfer window is in full swing, with several European clubs beginning to get deals completed as they look to strengthen for the second half of the season.

Tottenham have been the most active Premier League club of the window so far, but Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all also rumoured with several big deals - both incoming and outgoing - with just three weeks remaining in the window.

Here, FourFourTwo runs through all of the transfers that could happen in January, according to the latest gossip and rumours from the last 24 hours.

Daily transfer deal wrap-up

Manchester United have finalised a deal for Jadon Sancho to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan. The German club will cover part of the Englishman's wages and pay a loan fee but the deal does not include an option to make it permanent. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham are eyeing up their third signing on the window and will press ahead with plans to sign Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. Spurs have already agreed deals for Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin and have now made a central midfielder their top priority. (The Independent)

Conor Gallagher faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should a move for the Chelsea captain not materialise, Spurs are also exploring a deal for Championship prospect Hayden Hackney. The Middlesbrough midfielder has also attracted interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool and scored in his side's shock win over Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg. (Evening Standard)

Ajax are interested in a move for Jordan Henderson after the Englishman reportedly expressed a desire to quit Saudi Arabia and return to European football. The Dutch club, however, will face competition from a host of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs who are also interested in the former Liverpool captain. (ESPN)

Paris Saint-Germain have begun working on a deal to try and sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimich. The midfielder's contract with the German giants is set to run out at the end of next season. (Sky Germany)

Arsenal are considering a move for Jeremie Frimpong as they look to alleviate their full-back problems. The Bayer Leverkusen defender has a £34million release clause but has also attracted interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa. (Team Talk)

Jordan Henderson is being touted for a return to European football (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthony Martial will turn down any opportunity to leave Manchester United in January and is determined to stay at the club until the summer and fight for his place. Marseille, Fenerbahce and Saudi Pro League teams have all made offers to sign the Frenchman. (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich are in early talks with Tottenham to sign Eric Dier on a permanent deal. Spurs, who pipped the Bundesliga champions to the signing of Radu Dragusin, are happy to let the centre-back leave the club in January. (The Independent)

Brighton have agreed a deal to sign highly-rated Argentinian midfielder Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors after the club activated his £7.8m release clause. (The Guardian)

Wolves and Crystal Palace are interested in signing West Ham's Danny Ings to boost their striking options. The Englishman has been short of game time this season but the Hammers are wary of letting go of the 31-year-old after recent injuries to Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio. (Sky Sports)

More transfer news

Liverpool could lose two more important players to Saudi Pro League: report

Arsenal have found genius answer to sign £53m star - by getting around FFP issues: report

Tottenham Hotspur now want 'the next Jude Bellingham', as Ange Postecoglou revolution continues: report