Liverpool could lose two more important players to Saudi Pro League: report

Liverpool may face a battle on their hands in the January transfer window, with Saudi Pro League clubs interested in deals for two of Jurgen Klopp's important centre-backs.

The Reds are already dealing with several injuries to their backline, with Trent Alexander-Arnold becoming the latest to face a spell on the sidelines having picked up a knee injury.

Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Virgil van Dijk have also suffered with their own problems, with youngsters Conor Bradley and Jareel Quansah deputising to great effect in recent weeks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the latest defender to face a spell on the sidelines for Liverpool (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The Premier League leaders may have been eying up defensive reinforcements in the January window but according to reports from journalist Ben Jacobs, the club could, in fact, be receiving offers from Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq for defensive duo Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

"Ettifaq are exploring a range of ambitious options both in January and this summer to bolster Gerrard’s squad," Jacobs said, speaking to CaughtOffisde.

"Steven Gerrard was part of a three-hour recruitment meeting on Monday where Liverpool’s Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, and Villa’s Bertrand Traore, were also discussed for summer 2024."

Gomez has started four of Liverpool's past five games over a hectic festive schedule, with the Englishman's versatility crucial in plugging a number of holes across Klopp's injury-hit backline. Matip, meanwhile, is set for a lengthy spell on the sideline having picked up an ACL injury in December.

The 32-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, although Klopp hinted that the club would consider giving the Cameroonian a new deal to help him while he undergoes a lengthy period of rehab.

Joel Matip is a long-term absentee for Liverpool having suffered an ACL injury (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"I’m pretty sure the club will show their class. We have to make a decision with Joel with how things look after that,’ the German said, speaking back in December. "I would say so [there is a chance of a new deal] but it’s not my decision."

Liverpool saw three players - Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino - depart for Saudi Arabia over the summer.

Henderson, though, is said to be unhappy at Al Ettifaq and willing to write off millions of pounds to bring his stay in Saudi Arabia to a premature end and return to the Premier League

More Liverpool stories

Which Liverpool games will Trent Alexander-Arnold miss while injured?

Liverpool to 'hold talks' with Kylian Mbappe in shock twist, as Real Madrid move is denied: report

Liverpool targeting the next Virgil van Dijk, as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen: report