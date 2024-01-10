Tottenham Hotspur now want 'the next Jude Bellingham', as Ange Postecoglou revolution continues: report

Tottenham Hotspur are in the mix to sign a player who be the next Jude Bellingham out of the Championship.

The Lilywhites have been incredibly busy rebuilding their squad since Ange Postecoglou arrived in north London. The exit of Harry Kane has facilitated a full reshaping of the side, with the likes of Brennan Johnson, Micky van de Ven and James Maddison spearheading a changing of the guard – and it shows no sign of stopping.

Genoa defender Radu Dragusin is next through the door, following the capture of former Chelsea star Timo Werner on loan – and now Tottenham have plans to muscle in and capture another young star.

Radu Dragusin has just agreed his move to Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Evening Standard says that Middlesbrough hero Hayden Hackney is being eyed, as Spurs look to steal a march on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United for his signature.

Most often deployed as a defensive midfielder in a pairing, used to slice through teams with his passing, there are comparisons to be made between Hackney and his manager Michael Carrick, who spent two years at White Hart Lane.

Boro, however, see their homegrown midfielder as having a potential Jude Bellingham impact – and would ideally like to sell him for upwards of £20 million while inserting a healthy sell-on fee – just as Birmingham City did with their future Galactico.

Hayden Hackney scored for Boro against Chelsea in the League Cup semi-final first-leg (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham may have to wait to sign Hackney, however. The 21-year-old is said to be in no rush to leave the northeast, with promotion in the crosshairs of the Teesiders.

Hackney is valued at €7m by Transfermarkt.

