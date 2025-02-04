Ranked! The full spend of every Premier League club

New Manchester City signing Omar Marmoush was one of the biggest deals of the transfer window

The January transfer window has slammed shut and each of the Premier League's 20 teams have their squads locked in for the rest of the season.

While some teams opted not to dip their toe in the market this year, Premier League spending was significantly up on last January's window, with the £370million spent an increase of around £100million shelled out 12 months ago.

A busy deadline day saw some big moves happen, including Manchester City's £50million move for Nico Gonzalez, but which side spent the most? FourFourTwo tallies up the final totals for each side...

No spend: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Fulham, Newcastle, Brentford, Everton, West Ham

Chelsea did not make any new signings (Image credit: Getty Images)

We'll start with those that didn't make any signings this month. Arsenal, Liverpool, Fulham, Newcastle and Chelsea (no, really!) didn't spend a penny over the past month as none of that quintet brought in a single new face.

Three more teams made only loan signings, so did not spend any money on permanent deals. Brentford bought in Michael Kayode from Fiorentina, Everton signed Carlos Alcaraz from Flamengo, while West Ham snapped up Evan Ferguson from Brighton for the rest of the campaign.

11. Leicester City - £3million

The relegation-threatened Foxes made just one signing, bringing in full-back Woyo Coulibaly in a £3million move from Serie A side Parma.

10. Southampton - £8million

Southampton are also in the relegation mire and brought in five new faces in an effort to turn around what has been a dire season so far. Joachim Kayi Sanda and Victor Udoh were both signed for reported fees of around £4million, while the rest of their business was free transfers and loans, with Welington, Rento Takaoka and Albert Gronbaek also signing up.

9. Crystal Palace - £ 12million

Ben Chilwell joined Crystal Palace on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

In-form Palace welcomed two players to Selhurst Park in the window, with winger Romain Esse joining from Championship side Millwall in a £12million move, while Ben Chilwell joined on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

8. Tottenham Hotspur - £15.8million

Spurs landed Mathys Tel on loan (Image credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Spurs had a busy deadline day as they made a significant loan signing when they landed Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, just days after the France U21s international had declined to join the club. Kevin Danso was another high-profile loan signing, while their permanent business saw Yang Min-hyeok join in a £3.3million move from Gangwon and goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky was a £12.5million signing from Slavia Prague.

7. Bournemouth - £17.3million

The buoyant Cherries also had a busy month, landing MLS prospect Matai Akinmboni in a £810,000 move from DC United, Julio Soler (£6.6million from Lanus) and Eli Junior Kroupi (£9.9million from Lorient) as well as landing two youngsters from Chelsea on free transfers in Kai Crampton and Zain Silcott-Duberry.

6. Ipswich Town - £22.5million

Ipswich Town made four new signigns (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tractor Boys made a four new signings that they hope will lead them to Premier League safety, with the £20million signing of Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa their biggest deal. Goalkeeper Alex Palmer was a £2.5million signing from West Brom, while their loan business saw Ben Godfrey arrive from Atalanta and Julio Enciso sign from Brighton.

5. Manchester United - £25million

There was plenty of transfer activity at Old Trafford, but just one new face arrived in the shape of 20-year-old Danish wing-back Patrick Dorgu in a £25million move from Lecce.

There were also two notable outgoings, with £86million man Antony joining Real Betis on loan, while the deterioration of Marcus Rashford's relationship with the club resulted in him heading out to Aston Villa for the rest of the campaign.

4. Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Villa were another busy side as they made a number of eye-catching acquisitions. Donyell Malen was a £21.1million new arrival from Borussia Dortmund and a further £5.9million was spent bringing in Andres Garcia from Levante. There were also three high-profile loan arrivals, with Rashford joining from Manchester United, while Marco Asensio and Axel Disasi were deadline day arrivals from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea respectively.

Unai Emery's side also had some major outgoings, not least Jhon Duran's £64million move to Al Nassr, the biggest deal of the window anywhere. A further £20million was raised when Jaden Philogene joined Ipswich, with Diego Carlos heading to Fenerbahce in a £8.45million deal.

3. Brighton - £40.8million

The Seagulls' biggest signing was Greek forward Stefanos Tzimas who joined for a reported £20.8million from Nurnberg and he will be joined on the south coast by Diego Gomes (£11million from Inter Miami) and Eiran Cashin (£9million from Derby County).

2. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £41million

Wolves are looking to keep their noses ahead of the drop zone and also brought in three new daces, with Emmanuel Agbadou and Marshall Munetsi both coming in from Reims for £16.76million and £15million respectively, while Nasser Djiga was a £10million arrival from Red Star.

1. Manchester City - £177.2million

Nico Gonzalez arrived on deadline day (Image credit: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

And at the top of the list, to nobody's surprise, is Manchester City, who reacted to their faltering campaign by spending almost as much as the rest of the Premier League combined.

Omar Marmoush was their biggest signing at £59million, while young cenre-backs Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis cost a combined £63.3million, Juma Bah was a £5million arrival and then Nico Gonzalez's £49.9million deadline day signing from Porto meant that the club more than made up for their quiet summer window.