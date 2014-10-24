The FourFourTwo Preview: Man United vs Chelsea

Jose Mourinho's side have raced five points clear at the top of the table following seven wins and a draw.

That impressive run has led to early talk of the London outfit emulating the Arsenal squad of 'Invincibles' that went unbeaten throughout the 2003-04 campaign.

However, Jones is urging his team-mates to rise to the challenge and put an end to such thoughts.

"They'll keep a good solid unit defensively and basically say, 'Come and break us down'," commented Jones on MUTV.

"We've got to find a way to do that. I think we really need to show them what we're about and how we can play.

"It's important to really express ourselves and not be afraid of playing against Chelsea. They're a good team, but they're not unbeatable."

United are already 10 points off the pace in sixth as they seek to rebuild under Louis van Gaal following last season's disappointing campaign.

However, they will be seeking a fourth straight triumph at Old Trafford and Jones feels they have a potential match-winner in Angel di Maria, who has been cleared to play after a thigh injury scare.

"He's up there with the best, he's a fantastic footballer," added the England international.

"He's a quiet lad, he goes about his business quietly around the dressing room, but he's got everything; he's got the skill, the speed, the awareness and he can score goals.

"The balls he delivers are also wicked and hard to defend against. He's exactly what we need."

United will be without Wayne Rooney as he completes a three-game suspension, while Michael Carrick (ankle) remains short of match fitness.

Chelsea striker Loic Remy has been ruled out after picking up a groin injury in a midweek UEFA Champions League rout of Maribor.

However, Mourinho revealed that leading scorer Diego Costa "has a little chance" of featuring, despite having been hampered by a hamstring strain and a virus.

Mourinho was content to play it safe when settling for a goalless draw at Old Trafford last season but insists he wants a win this time around.

The Chelsea boss said: "We are playing well, we are confident, we are top of the league and we are in a good position to qualify in the Champions League. The camp is happy and we are ready for the game.

"We go to every match to win but sometimes during a game a point is a positive point and a positive result.

"Last year, at a certain moment the game was very difficult to win and I think both teams accepted the point as a normal result.

"On Sunday we go to win. If you give me one point now – and we don’t have to play the game – I will not accept it. I want to fight for the three points."