Fowler pleads with Liverpool to keep 'top quality' Sturridge

Liverpool striking legend Robbie Fowler has called on the club to resist offers for Daniel Sturridge in the January transfer window.

Sturridge has been a peripheral figure in Liverpool's title charge so far this season, with Jurgen Klopp favouring a front five of Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum.

The England striker is yet to score in nine Premier League outings, but he has started only four of those games.

West Ham and Arsenal have been credited with interest in a January move for Sturridge, who has fallen out of the first-team picture for most of Klopp's reign.

But Fowler says Sturridge should be given the chance to prove his worth once again at Anfield.

"He's a Liverpool player because he's here," Fowler told Omnisport.

"The media have an influence but I don't know why because when he does play he scores goals.

"I think the problem for Daniel is the players playing ahead of him are playing tremendous and scoring lots of goals.

"Jurgen Klopp said last week that no players will be going so we'll take his word for it.

"But look, a fit and firing Daniel Sturridge is top quality and we want top quality players at this club and we want him to remain."

Liverpool's record scorer with 346 goals to his name, Ian Rush believes Sturridge's importance will come to the fore later in the season, when squad rotation becomes necessary.

"For me he's a major part for Liverpool football club," Rush told Omnisport. "He's probably the most gifted finisher we have.

"He's a fantastic player, fantastic finisher and I'm sure when he's fit he'll make himself available. You've got Mane going away to the AFCON [Africa Cup of Nations] in January and I think Daniel Sturridge will play a major part in Liverpool's run in."



Fowler was speaking at the launch of the new LFC x NB Sportswear collection