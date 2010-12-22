France to host Chile in August
By app
PARIS - France will host Chile in a friendly game on August 10 in Montpellier, the French Football Federation said on its website on Wednesday.
France begin 2011 by hosting five-time world champions Brazil in a friendly encounter at the Stade de France on February 9.
Chile and France last met each other in 2001 in a friendly in Santiago with the South Americans beating the 1998 World Cup winners 2-1.
