Serie A side plot move for Manchester United midfielder Fred - but there's a problem

Fiorentina are weighing up a move for Manchester United midfielder Fred, write La Nazione.

United signed the Brazilian for £52m last summer but he has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League.

Fred has yet to make an appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in 2019/20 and has not even been included in a matchday squad so far this season.

Fiorentina are considering making an offer before the European transfer window closes next Monday.

However, United are reportedly holding out for at least £27.3m, which could prove to be a stumbling block.

Fiorentina hope that the Red Devils will lower their asking price before September 2.

