'Free agent' Diarra wants Mourinho reunion

Lassana Diarra has claimed he can leave Marseille on a free transfer and has set his sights on a reunion with Jose Mourinho amid speculation he is set to take charge of Manchester United.

Marseille finished a miserable campaign 13th in Ligue 1, and Diarra has revealed that their failure to secure European football allows him to leave for nothing.

Diarra previously worked with Mourinho at Chelsea between 2005 and 2007, before being reunited with the Portuguese coach at Real Madrid in 2010.

Mourinho now appears to be on his way to United following the departure of Louis van Gaal on Monday and Diarra is seemingly open to a move to Old Trafford, dismissing claims he has already agreed terms with PSG in the process.

"I am a free agent," the 31-year-old told L'Equipe. "There is a clause in my contract that allows me to leave if we did not qualify for European football.

"I do not want to enter a war with Marseille and I don't think there will be one. I hope Marseille will stick to their word.

"I will never forget Marseille and the fans, who showed me a lot of affection. I do not know yet where I will play next season. I am calm about my future, there's time. I have not signed for PSG.

"Mourinho? I know him well. I have enjoyed some great times with him. He is a coach I really like. But we will see what happens next season."