French debate to continue despite FIFA threats

FIFA President Sepp Blatter warned that football's governing body would suspend the French Football Federation (FFF) if France's politicians interfered in its business.

If France were suspended, the country would be banned from international tournaments and French clubs could not take part in European competitions.

The threat came as a National Assembly spokeswoman said coach Raymond Domenech, whose contract ended after the finals, and FFF president Jean-Pierre Escalettes, who has quit his post, would appear at a parliamentary commission on Wednesday.

French sports minister Roselyne Bachelot spoke before that commission on Tuesday and said the government was determined to preserve the independence of the FFF.

"Under no circumstances should political circles interfere in the ruling by sports authorities," Bachelot told the commission, which has no power to take sanctions.

"I am determined to protect the Federation against any form of interference," she added.

Escalettes quit on Monday in the wake of France's disastrous showing in South Africa in which they were knocked out at the opening group stage, saying the decision was his own, but Bachelot had said last week his resignation was "unavoidable".

Blatter spelt out he would not tolerate the French government or president getting involved in the running of football.

"In France they have made an 'affaire d'Etat' with football, but football remains in the hands of the federation," Blatter said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We will help the national association and if it cannot be solved by consultation then the only thing we have is to suspend the federation," he added.

TRAINING BOYCOTT

FIFA briefly suspended Greece in 2006, and has threatened action against the football associations of Poland, Portugal and Spain in recent years because of government interference.

France's World Cup group stage exit, marred by the players' decision to boycott a training session in support of expelled striker Nicolas Anelka, has sparked a passionate debate in the country, with senior politicians getting involved.

Such was the national angst that President Nicolas Sarkozy urged a soccer shakeup and met former team captain Thierry Henry.

French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) president Denis Masseglia made it clear, however, that the FFF, not politicians, should oversee the necessary wholesale review.

"We must agree on the principles we have to follow but it's up to soccer people to decide what's good for their sport," Masseglia told Reuters.

With a new team coach and soon a change in chief, French football is attempting a fresh start which was the only option after their catastrophic World Cup campaign.

Domenech, whose traumatic six-year tenure ended with France's elimination, will now make way for Laurent Blanc, a prominent member of France's 1998 World Cup-winning squad.

Escalettes ha