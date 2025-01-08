Fresh Neymar reveal tips potential THIRD Lionel Messi link-up

Lionel Messi and Neymar played with each other at both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar could soon be searching for a new challenge as his current contract comes to an end, and he’s dropped a hint at an offer that he would be willing to consider.

The Brazilian — who holds the record for being the most expensive player of all time — will see his terms at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal expire in June.

Although he’s not ruled out extending his time in the Middle East, this new reveal suggests he’d be up for considering a fresh start, with some throwback flavours.

Neymar says it would be ‘incredible’ to play with Messi and Suarez again

Neymar has only managed a handful of appearances for his current side, Al-Hilal

Speaking to CNN, the 32-year-old revealed his belief that it would be ‘interesting’ to link back up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who both now play for MLS outfit Inter Miami.

The trio first played with each other at Barcelona, from 2014 to 2017, and struck up such a bond they began being known by supporters simply as ‘MSN’.

The trio gained their own nickname, MSN, at the Nou Camp

Speaking to CNN about a potential Stateside switch, Neymar said: “Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends, we still speak to each other.

“It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al-Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises.”

Messi and Suarez are both 37 years old and hold contracts until the end of 2025, with the MLS season running from February until October, unlike many calendars across Europe and the rest of the world.

It would be the third time Neymar appeared in the same side as eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, with the pair having already reunited at French side Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 until 2023, when they left for Saudi and the United States respectively.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while MLS’s wage restriction and foreign player rules may make this move difficult, the league surely won’t pass up on a marketing gift like Neymar lightly.

However, the Brazilian has only managed seven appearances for the Saudi side since joining in 2023 due to injury. It makes him signing a new contract there more unlikely, increasing the chance that he becomes available, but is something the MLS club will need to be wary of themselves.