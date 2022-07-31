Gabriel Jesus 'one of the best strikers in the world' - Arsenal team-mate Martinelli
By Ben Hayward published
Arsenal's new Brazilian striker was given high praise by his compatriot after hitting a hat-trick against Sevilla on Saturday
Gabriel Martinelli has hailed Arsenal and Brazil team-mate Gabriel Jesus as 'one of the best strikers in the world' following his hat-trick against Sevilla on Saturday.
Jesus, a summer signing from Manchester City, continued his recent fine form with three goals in the Emirates Cup win - his first home game for the Gunners.
The 25-year-old struck twice within a minute in the first half and added another late in the second half to complete his hat-trick and make it seven goals in five pre-season games for Mikel Arteta's side.
"For me, he is one of the best strikers in the world," Martinelli told reporters after the Gunners' 6-0 win.
"I am happy to have him here and it is a pleasure to play with him. I hope I give a lot of assists for him and we go to the national team together."
Martinelli also revealed that he and Gabriel Magalhaes had been working to convince Jesus to join them in north London for a while.
"Me and Gabi were always saying to him, ‘come to Arsenal', and you can see what he is doing now," he said.
"Of course, he knows how to win. He's going to be important for us this season, not just scoring goals but giving us advice as well."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.