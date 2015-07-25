Garbutt joins Fulham on loan

Everton defender Luke Garbutt has completed a season-long loan move to Fulham.

The 22-year-old signed a new five-year contract at Goodison Park last month but heads to Craven Cottage in search of regular first-team football.

"Luke is ready to go on loan and gain playing time and experience which will further help his development and, ultimately, help him to fulfil his potential," Everton manager Roberto Martinez told the club's official website.

"He has all the talent in the world with his cultured left foot and he will shine and be a massive asset in the Fulham team and in their dressing room.

"This was always the plan for Luke after he impressed last season and regular, competitive football is the next step in his development. In his position, he is one of the most talented young players in England."

Garbutt made 10 appearances for Everton last season, including five in the UEFA Europa League.