Garcia insists Strootman is going nowhere

Strootman was in impressive form for Roma last season, until a serious knee injury curtailed his campaign in March - ending his chances of being included in Louis van Gaal's Netherlands squad for the World Cup.

With Van Gaal departing to take over at United at the conclusion of the Netherlands' campaign in Brazil, many Dutch stars have been linked with a move to Old Trafford as the Premier League giants look to rebuild after a disappointing season under David Moyes in 2013-14.

Among those has been Strootman, but with Roma and United due to clash in the International Champions Cup in the United States on Saturday, Garcia fended off questions about his player's future at a press conference.

"I have never discussed his departure and neither has he," he said.

"Strootman is a Roma player and he'll stay with us this season."

Garcia also took time to discuss Strootman's recovery from his torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"Kevin is following a personalised rehabilitation programme and I don't want him travelling unnecessarily, so it's best he remains in Boston to work with the physiotherapists," the Frenchman added.

"He should resume running soon, so he's in good shape."