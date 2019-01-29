Garcia Plaza dismissed by Villarreal after less than two months in charge

Luis Garcia Plaza has been sacked as Villarreal coach after less than two months in charge of the relegation-threatened LaLiga club.

The 46-year-old was appointed Javi Calleja's successor on December 10 and was at the helm for nine matches across all competitions.

However, his solitary victory was a 2-0 Europa League triumph over Spartak Moscow in his opening game, with Villarreal are without a win in LaLiga since November 25.

Garcia Plaza leaves the club 19th in the table and five points from safety after Rayo Vallecano managed a surprise 1-0 win at Deportivo Alaves on Monday.