Staggering scale of Real Madrid clear-out revealed as Gareth Bale heads long list of departures

Deals have already been completed for the arrivals of Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes in the Spanish capital, while Eden Hazard of Chelsea and Lyon’s Ferland Mendy are close to finalising moves.

With Zinedine Zidane’s side still considering moves for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, Marca believes several big names will be heading for the exit.

Goalkeeper Navas is said to be edging closer to a move to PSG, while Inter have shown interest in Nacho Fernandez.

Wales star Bale’s future at the club has been in doubt for months now and he isn’t wanted by Zidane, while Isco and Dani Ceballos could also be moving on.

Real can only spend €100 million more than they bring in during the summer transfer window in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, and the report counts as few as 11 players who are guaranteed of staying at the club.

The Bernabeu outfit are also hoping to profit from the sales of James Rodriguez, Mateo Kovacic, Borja Mayoral, Theo Hernandez and Raul de Thomas.

According to the report, the financial target set by the capital club is to bring in €300 million from sales in order to allow a transfer kitty of €400 million.

