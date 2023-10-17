'Gareth Southgate will looked back on in the same regard as Sir Alf Ramsey': Former England forward praises Three Lions manager

England manager Gareth Southgate has been compared to World Cup-winning boss Sir Alf Ramsey by one former Three Lions striker.

During Southgate's seven years in charge, England have reached a World Cup quarter-final, World Cup semi-final and Euros final, and will be hoping to go one better at Euro 2024 in Germany next summer.

While those achievements don't quite match the remarkable success of 1966, when Ramsey managed England to World Cup glory on home turf, it's what Southgate has managed to instil in his players, and indeed the entire set-up at St. George's Park, that is truly remarkable.

At least, that's the belief of Stan Collymore, who played for England three times during his career and alongside Southgate at both Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, as well as once for the national side.

"Gareth Southgate has done more to change the culture around the England team than anyone else," Collymore told Lord Ping.

"I think that when he walks away from the England team, he will be someone that is looked back on in the same regard as Sir Alf Ramsey.

"Hopefully, he will be able to win something like Alf, but even if he doesn’t, the way that he has transformed the culture has been revolutionary and everybody that has coached at St. George’s Park and the linear pathways across the age groups, he has played a massive role in that."

Euro 2024, of course, provides the perfect platform to Southgate and his players to finally break the near-60-year hoodoo of failing to win an international tournament. For Collymore, the squad is certainly good enough, but questions whether the unescapable pressure will prove too much once more.

"I think with the players that we have, if we can get on a good run, then we should absolutely be aiming to win it. There isn’t a football fan in the world who wouldn’t look at the players we have and not be envious.

"The only thing that could stop us from winning it is the glass ceiling that this group hasn’t broken yet and that is being the first men’s team to win an international tournament since 1966."

