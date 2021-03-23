Gary Bowyer appointed Salford manager for remainder of season

Salford have moved quickly to appoint Gary Bowyer as manager until the end of the season.

Bowyer becomes Salford’s third manager of the season after the Sky Bet League Two club parted company with Richie Wellens on Monday.

Bowyer’s last managerial job was with Bradford, who sacked him in February 2020. The 49-year-old, who previously managed Blackburn and Blackpool, joined Derby in September as coach of their under-23 side.

Bowyer said on salfordcityfc.co.uk: “I’m delighted to be here. I’ve got to first and foremost thank Wayne Rooney, Darren Wassall at Derby County for being so helpful to allow me to come here.

“Obviously today is a case of meeting the players and setting the expectations of what we expect of them from now until the end of the season.

“We want them to be playing aggressive football both with and without the ball, and have a right good go at these remaining 11 games. We have an opportunity like everybody else in this league to try and force our way into the reckoning to try and get into the play-offs.”

Wellens only took over from Graham Alexander in November and led the side to the Papa John’s Trophy title but four games without a win in the league spelled the end.

Salford – who are owned by members of Manchester United’s ‘Class of 92’ including Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and David Beckham – currently sit in ninth place, six points outside the play-off positions.

Bowyer will be assisted by development squad coach Warren Joyce and midfielder Darron Gibson, who is currently recovering from a broken leg.