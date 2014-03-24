German clubs say no to goal-line technology

Following a meeting in Frankfurt on Monday involving the 36 clubs in the divisions, the proposal failed to get the two-thirds majority required to implement the plans.

In total, nine Bundesliga clubs and 15 second-tier sides voted against the technology, with 12 clubs in each division required to back the plans for them to go through.

Chairman of the German Football Association's (DFB) referee commission Herbert Fandel explained in a statement on the association's official website: "We referees have always said that we would welcome the introduction of goal-line technology.

"It supports the referees in the most important decision of football and also takes away a little of the criticism.

"The fact that the professional clubs have now spoken mostly on the other hand, we accept of course."

Goal-line technology is already used in the Premier League and will be available to officials at this year's FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge indicated that his club had voted in favour of its introduction, stating: "Democratically, we have to accept it, but we regret the decision at Bayern."

Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp is another in favour, saying that "if something is introduced, then it should be in all professional leagues", while Mainz boss Thomas Tuchel was left bewildered by the result of the vote.

"For me, it is incomprehensible that it's been rejected. I can't understand it," he said.

Schalke's general manager Horst Heldt, meanwhile, insisted that the technology was not yet ready, also describing it as a "major expense".