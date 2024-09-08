Erik ten Hag could be aided by 'new-signing boost' as injured star closes in on return

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could be bolstered by the return of one star

Manchester United could be about to welcome back a player who may now feel like a new signing.

Erik ten Hag and his team have faltered at the start of the new Premier League campaign with the onus now on improving after the international break. The Red Devils were most recently beaten 3-0 by Liverpool at Old Trafford with players including Casemiro and Marcus Rashford heavily scrutinised.

Add to that the late signing of Manuel Ugarte, and injuries to Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw of late, and it does feel as if a recurring theme is veering its ugly head at Old Trafford. But could that all be about to change?

WATCH | Why Matthijs De Ligt Is A Game Changer For Ten Hag's Man United

Tyrell Malacia's struggles at the club have been well documented but it does appear as if the Netherlands international could soon return to the pitch for Manchester United. He was recently included in the club's UEFA Europa League squad for this season and that in itself will serve as a boost.

A viral clip has resurfaced over the past few days in which Ten Hag's reasoning for Malacia's move to Old Trafford was made clear, with the Dutchman seen complementing the 25-year-old as he faced off against his Ajax time during his spell with Feyenoord.

As seen down below, Ten Hag can be seen in conversation with his assistant at the time, Michael Reiziger. "That kid at left-back is amazing," he said during the match. "Take note of him."

Ten Hag then forced Manchester United to fork out £13million for Malacia and sanctioned him to be brought Old Trafford as his first signing. Since then, his praise has not stopped coming for the 25-year-old Dutch star.

“I think he’s the modern left-back or full-back," said the Red Devils manager. “He suits the profile [we were looking for] and most important from every full-back is that he closes the right area.

“He can also take part in the offensive side of our game, and he can do that really well,” he said. “I think he will really contribute to the team.”

